Stoke City are considering a summer swoop for Motherwell’s David Turnbull, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The highly-rated midfielder has emerged as a potential summer target for the Potters.

Michael O’Neill’s side are also looking to sign goalkeeper David Marshall from fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic, as per a report by The Sun.

Stoke are preparing for the next campaign already despite not knowing what league they will be playing in yet as they continue to battle against relegation to League One on the pitch.

Turnbull, who is 19 years old, has been out injured this past season. He saw a move to Celtic fall through last summer but Motherwell will face another battle to retain his services this time around.

The Scotland Under-21 international has made 36 appearances for the Well so far in his career and has scored an impressive 15 goals.

Marshall is expected to leave Wigan due to their financial woes and has also been targeted by his former club Celtic. However, Stoke are looking to snatch him away from the DW Stadium and keep him in England next term.

The experienced stopper only joined the Latics last year on a free transfer following his release by Hull City but he has been their first choice ‘keeper since his move to the North-West.

Marshall has also previously played for Cardiff City and helped the Bluebirds gain promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

Bringing Marshall and Turnbull would be shrewd bits of business by the Potters.

