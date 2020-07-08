Leeds United face a tough encounter against relegation-threatened Stoke City at Elland Road on Thursday and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has revealed his prediction on the Sky Sports website.

The Championship leaders defeated Blackburn Rovers 3-1 on Saturday as they took a step closer to automatic promotion but thanks to Brentford’s victory over Charlton Athletic they now only hold a three point gap to third place.

The game against Stoke City is by no means a foregone conclusion for Marcelo Bielsa’s side with the Potters enduring an inconsistent run of form of late. Michael O’Neill’s side lost 3-0 to Wigan Athletic in midweek before defeating Barnsley 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The win against the Tykes did move Stoke up to 18th place in the table but they are still only two points outside the relegation zone and will be fighting for their lives against the Yorkshire giants.

Prutton has predicted a narrow victory for Leeds and said: “Blackburn away is one of the games that the sides chasing Leeds would have hoped to see them slip up in, but it was a convincing win for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, taking them one step closer to promotion.”

“Stoke have had a topsy-turvy week. They were awful against Wigan, then brilliant in beating Barnsley. If Michael O’Neill’s side from the weekend turns up they could cause Leeds some real problems, although I think the home side will have enough to claim the victory. 2-1.”

Leeds should undoubtedly have enough quality to beat Stoke but in recent weeks the Whites have encountered some strange results themselves.

They beat Fulham 3-0 in really impressive fashion but then followed it up with a 1-1 draw against bottom of the table Luton Town. These kinds of strange results clearly show that simply anything can happen in the Championship.

