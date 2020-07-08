West Bromwich Albion youngster Rayhaan Tulloch has signed a new long-term deal at the club as confirmed on their official website.

The exciting prospect has signed a four-year deal at the club he has been with since he joined a decade ago having risen through the academy.

The Birmingham-born forward can play anywhere along the front line and is highly regarded by the club’s hierarchy as having a real bright future ahead of him.

Tulloch’s contract will run until 2024 and Sporting and Technical Director Luke Dowling expressed his delight at tying down the teenager to a long-term deal.

“Obviously everyone is focused very much on the first-team’s promotion challenge at the moment but the future of the Club is always a key factor of our business,” Dowling said.

“Ray is an exciting prospect who we look forward to seeing progress now. He’s got the inspiration provided by the young players Slaven has given opportunities to.”

There had been reports of interest from Aston Villa and Rangers and it appeared as though there were some issues during discussions between Tulloch and West Brom but these have now been ironed out and the 19-year-old revealed his excitement at getting the deal done.

“This is the next step for me now,” the striker said. “Seeing guys like Kyle Edwards, Rekeem Harper and Dara O’Shea get their chance at first-team level is a big inspiration for me.”

Tulloch is yet to make a senior appearance for West Brom in the league but has featured for them in the FA Cup this season.

He has also made a big impression for their Premier League 2 team, scoring nine goals and claiming four assists in 14 appearances.

