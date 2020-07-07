After an initial season on loan, Leeds United have announced that Portuguese winger Helder Costa has finally joined the club on a four-year, permanent deal from Wolves. It is a move that will cost the Whites £15million.

Luanda-born Costa was a revelation for Wolves. He stood out as an attacking forward for Wolves and scored 19 goals and provided 19 assists in 109 games. Last season he’d gotten 25 Premier League appearances under his belt and fans had memories of his 2016/17 season for Wolves where he scored 10 goals and provided 8 assists.

Costa’s permanent deal sees him sign on until the summer of 2024 but it is all about this season for the Whites. The West Yorkshire outfit sit on top of the table and have one eye on the prize of Premier League promotion. There are five games left to play for Marcelo Bielsa and his squad and they are currently five points clear of the play-off places headed.

Costa has played his part in getting them into that position. Across this Championship campaign, the Portuguese flyer has made 40 appearances, missing his first game last time out against Blackburn with a slight knock on his knee.

He should be fit enough to be in contention for Thursday’s big game against Stoke City – a game where Leeds United will be looking to turn the screw on the chasing pack by returning with another win and an important three points.

Is £15million a fair price for Leeds United to pay for Helder Costa?