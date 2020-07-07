In an article jointly authored by The Athletic duo Matt Woosnam and Phil Hay, Leeds United were said to be in the mix for Crystal Palace youngster Jadan Raymond who had turned down a professional deal with the Eagles. However, as stated on the Crystal Palace website, all that has changed.

Raymond joined the Eagles from local youth set-up Croydon FC at the tender age of eight years old and was marked out as one to watch. Palace was keen to keep him in South London but their offer of a three-year deal was apparently turned down by the youngster’s team who favoured a two-year contract stated Woosnam and Hay.

The result of the youngster turning down a deal was that he then turned his attention elsewhere and that elsewhere was Leeds United. The Whites were said to be “in advanced talks” with Raymond but those talks have all proved fruitless.

The reason for that fruitlessness is that Palace has just announced that Raymond is one of 15 youngsters offered two-year scholarship deals at Selhurst Park. They will continue their development tat Palace’s Academy which has just received Category 1 status as part of the Premier League’s Elite Player Performance Programme.

By accepting Palace’s offer of a scholarship, one can only assume that the youngster’s worries about progression and a lack of chances to make the first-team have been assuaged. For Leeds United, it’s a case of moving on and focusing on Thursday night and the Stoke City game.

