According to THE Burnley Express, there is the possibility of using Ben Gibson as a makeweight in a swap deal with Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry.

Burnley have reportedly been keen on Middlesbrough’s Fry for a number of transfer windows and see him as a long-term option in the centre of their defence.

It was reported that Sean Dyche’s side had made a £10 million bid in January, but it did not meet the Teessider’s valuation of the youngster.

Boro are holding out for around £25 million for Fry, a figure Burnley are refusing to match at present.

But with The Burnley Express bringing to light a potential swap deal, this could be beneficial for the Premier League club who are hoping to get rid of Ben Gibson, who is taking up vital space on the wage bill.

The 27-year old has been exiled from first-team training at Turf Moor and is currently training with Middlesbrough. However, no talks have been held by either club concerning the future of Gibson as of yet.

The article states that Gibson’s next club could all depend on whether Boro remain in the Championship or not next season. Neil Warnock’s side currently occupy 22nd in the table and are teetering on the verge of relegation with just five games left to play.

If they were to be playing League One football in the near future it could be a case where neither Fry nor Gibson would be playing in the red of Middlesbrough next season.