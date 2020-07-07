Leeds United are a side perched on the very lip of Premier League promotion. They are on top of the table, albeit it with a slender one-point lead over West Brom. More importantly, they have a six-point cushion to the playoffs.

The Whites have been driven to this position by largely the same squad as last time, albeit with a few choice additions this season. Leeds United fans can rest assured that their club will not be resting on their laurels when it comes to preparing for a campaign in English football’s top-tier should their promotion charge be successful.

As ever, you would expect a cautionary approach from the Whites in the transfer market but it appears that they are making inroads already with two targets already identified according to sources.

The first of those identified is Illan Meslier, the young French keeper who is the ‘by necessity’ no.1 goalkeeper at the club. This is due to Kiko Casilla’s eight-game ban for a racist insult aimed at Jonathan Leko. That ban is due to end in a few games but the consensus of opinion is that Meslier will not be dropped and Casilla reinstated.

Writing in The Athletic, Phil Hay says that Meslier is a deal that Leeds United are onto. Replying to a question from a Leeds United fan on his pre-match post-bag before the Blackburn game, Hay says [July 4. 1:06 pm] about a permanent move for Meslier: “it’s in the pipeline. They want to keep him and they’ve got the option to keep him.”

That option will cost Leeds United around the £5 million mark to action Meslier’s loan into a permanent deal at Elland Road. It’s not likely to be the only deal that Leeds United do with a current member of the playing squad on a loan deal.

Indeed, earlier today, Football Insider said that the Whites are ready to sign Jack Harrison on a permanent deal from Manchester City. Harrison has spent the past two seasons at Elland Road on loan. He’s improved his output this season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that when the transfer window opens, hopefully at the end of July, Leeds United will snap him up. Referencing a ‘recruitment source’ Veysey writes that a deal “is very likely to go ahead.” The cost of that deal – a reported £10 million.

Should Leeds United really be thinking about snapping Harrison and Meslier up now?