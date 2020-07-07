In an interview with Burnley Express, Clarets manager Sean Dyche has spoken out about defender Ben Gibson, who is currently training with former-side Middlesbrough.

Since signing for Burnley from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018 for £15 million, Ben Gibson has only made one solitary Premier League appearance.

The game was bittersweet for the defender, having made his top flight bow for the Clarets and scoring in the game, but it ultimately ended in a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Everton.

Since then Gibson has been a bench-warmer at Turf Moor, limited to a handful of cup competitions, and has since been exiled away from first-team training.

He is currently training with his boyhood club and former-side Middlesbrough and has been since before the UK lockdown, and Dyche has given an update on the future of the 27-year old.

“His situation hasn’t changed really,” said the Burnley boss.

“The only thing that has changed is the COVID situation, which means it has been pushed back.

“We were always going to re-evaluate in the summer, so we will re-evaluate at the end of the season.”

The questions around Gibson’s future arose after injuries to Burnley’s first-team centre-back Ben Mee potential out for the remainder of the season. But Dyche has ruled out the possibility of a return for Gibson.

Boro boss Neil Warnock has spoken out about the lack of defenders in the squad, and if there was a chance the Burnley centre-half became available then they could make their move to re-sign him.