It is time again for Luton Town fans to vote on if they approve of Nathan Jones as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Nathan Jones’s popularity as the Luton Town head coach has got higher. 86% of fans who voted approve of Struber, the same as last week. This meant that 9% of fans disapprove of him, down from 14% the previous week. 6% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Struber. This means he had a net approval rate of +77, up from +72 the previous week.

It has been a poor week for Luton Town and Nathan Jones this week. Last Tuesday, they were able to get a point against top of the table Leeds United. Luton did take the lead thanks to Harry Cornick but the West Yorkshire side were level not long later thanks to a goal from Stuart Dallas. On Saturday, they were battered 5-0 by mid-table Reading. They were victim of a stunning Yakou Meite performance as he scored a staggering four goals in this game. George Puscas scored the other goal for Reading. Tonight, Luton have a big match against relegation rivals Barnsley.

Do you approve or disapprove of Nathan Jones as Luton Town head coach?