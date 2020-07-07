It is time again for Barnsley fans to vote on if they approve of Gerhard Struber as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Gerhard Struber’s popularity as the Barnsley head coach has got higher. 93% of fans who voted approve of Struber, rising from 89% last week. This meant that 3% of fans disapprove of him, down from 11% the previous week. 3% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Struber. This means he had a net approval rate of +90, up from +78 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for Barnsley and Gerhard Struber. Last Tuesday night, they got a good win when they beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0. In the second half, they took the lead through Connor Chaplin. Barnsley would benefit from Ben Brereton being sent off and would go on to win the game thanks to a goal from Jacob Brown. However, they were brought back down to earth after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Stoke City. Things went badly from the off with goals from Sam Vokes and Tyrese Campbell giving the Potters a 2-0 lead after just ten minutes. Another goal from Campbell and a late strike from Tom Ince condemned Barnsley to a big defeat.

Do you approve or disapprove of Gerhard Struber as the Barnsley head coach?