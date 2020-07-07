It is time again for Middlesbrough fans to vote on if they approve of Neil Warnock as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Neil Warnock’s popularity as the Middlesbrough head coach has got higher. 96% of fans who voted approve of Warnock, rising from 88% last week. This meant that 4% of fans disapprove of him, down from 13% the previous week. 0% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Warnock. This means he had a net approval rate of +92, up from +75 the previous week.

This has been a terrible week for Middlesbrough and Neil Warnock. Last Tuesday, they lost a crucial match 2-1 against relegation rivals Hull City. Things looked good for Middlesbrough early on when Britt Assombalonga scored a penalty to put them ahead. However, they weren’t able to hold the lead with goals from Todd Kane and Mallik Wilks condemning them to defeat. They would go on to lose on Sunday as well as they fell 1-0 to QPR. The only goal of the game came from Jordan Hugill whose lob would have been admired if it wasn’t the reason that Middlesbrough lost the game.

Do you approve or disapprove of Neil Warnock as the Middlesbrough head coach?