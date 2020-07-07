Barry Douglas ripped up the Sky Bet Championship on his return to English football in 2018 but was cast aside when the Black Country outfit reached the Premier League. Given an outlet by Leeds United, Douglas now stands on the verge of the Premier League once again. After his display against Blackburn, deputising for the injured Stuart Dallas, Phil Hay says that the Whites are ready to offer him a new deal.

Alongside one FA Cup and one EFL Cup game, Douglas had only made 12 Sky Bet Championship appearances before featuring for the full game at Ewood Park. It was his display in those 90 minutes that has given Marcelo Bielsa something of a selection problem come Thursday and Stoke City.

Douglas’ display caught the eye of not only fans but also of pundits and oservers such as Phil Hay. Hay was quick to point out just whhat a display it was that Douglas put on in helping the Whites to three points.

Douglas’ contract, with the passing of June 30, wnet into its final year. However, the Whites are ready to offer the Scot an extension to that deal to take him past a first campaign in the Premier League, should the Whites get there.

Hay writes on this matter:

“The Athletic understands the hierarchy at Elland Road, with Bielsa’s blessing, are likely to offer Douglas an extension to his deal to prevent it running out next summer. Were the club to go up, Douglas would want to go with them having experienced the let-down of helping Wolves destroy the Championship in 2018, only to be told he was no longer wanted.“

Leeds United’s interest in granting Douglas an extended deal at Elland Road proves one thing. It proves that, unlike Wolves, they are willing to show faith and take him with them on what will hopefully be a Premier League adventure.

