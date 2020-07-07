It is time again for Hull City fans to vote on if they approve of Grant McCann as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Grant McCann’s popularity as the Hull City head coach has dropped. 9% of fans who voted approve of McCann, dropping from 15% last week. This meant that 87% of fans disapprove of him, up from 85% the previous week. 3% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of McCann. This means he had a net approval rate of -78, down from -70 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for Grant McCann and Hull City. They achieved a massive 2-1 win over relegation rivals Middlesbrough last week. They went behind due to a penalty from Britt Assombalonga but goals from Todd Kane and Mallik Wilks gave the Tigers a crucial win. They were brought down to earth with a 4-2 loss against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend. Charlie Austin put West Brom ahead but Hull quickly equalised thanks to Kevin Stewart. This trend of Hull going behind before equalising when Ahmed Hegazi scored before the Tigers levelled thanks to Wilks. Hull would go on to lose the game though when Kamil Grosicki and Grady Diangana scored for the Baggies.

Do you approve or disapprove of Grant McCann as the Hull City head coach?