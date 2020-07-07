It is time again for Huddersfield Town fans to vote on if they approve of Danny Cowley as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Danny Cowley’s popularity as the Huddersfield Town head coach has got higher. 61% of fans who voted approve of Cowley, rising from 45% last week. This meant that 32% of fans disapprove of him, down from 55% the previous week. 7% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Cowley. This means he had a net approval rate of +29, up from -10 the previous week.

It has been a good week for Danny Cowley and Huddersfield Town. Last Wednesday, they achieved a big 3-0 win over Birmingham City. Karlan Grant scored with a penalty after ten minutes, giving the Terriers the advantage. In the second half, goals from Frazier Campbell and Elias Kachunga gave Huddersfield a vital win. On Saturday, they grabbed a point when they drew 0-0 with Preston North End. It was a dull game where Huddersfield got the only shot on target. This means that Huddersfield are 20th in the Sky Bet Championship. Their next match will take place tonight when they face Reading.

Do you approve or disapprove of Danny Cowley as the Huddersfield Town head coach?