Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said it was good to see midfielder Luke Berry back in action at the weekend after a spell on the sidelines.

Luton Town midfielder Luke Berry’s last game for the Hatters prior to his appearance in the 5-0 loss to Reading came in their 2-1 win over Brentford back in February.

A thigh problem meant he was a doubt for the Reading loss but Berry ended up making an appearance of the bench. On a bad day for the Hatters, manager Nathan Jones picked out Berry’s return as a positive.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones said it was good to see Berry back in action given he had not been training at all. He said:

“It was good to get him game time as he hasn’t trained at all. We needed to be a bit more secure with a midfield player that can do both and as Luke hasn’t trained, it’s difficult for Luke to get up to speed.

“That’s the times where we are gambling with everything. We are taking chances with a lot of people, people are having to do 90 minutes shifts, big travels, three, four games in a short space of time.

“We’re not moaning about it, we’ve got to lift them and go again, but it’s good to see Luke back.”

If Luton Town want to keep up their chances of retaining a place in the Championship, they will need all possible options available. Berry, 27, provides a threat going forward from midfield so the club will be hoping to get him back to his best to boost their chances of survival.

