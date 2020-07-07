Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said the club are still yet to find out how much money will be available this summer, reiterating that they will not enter the market until they know how much they can spend.

Clubs up and down the Football League have started to recruit for the 2020/21 campaign, especially in League One and Two. However, with the Championship season still ongoing, the vast majority of signings are yet to be made.

One club who will be waiting until the end of the season to enter the market is Blackburn Rovers. The club – as have many others – are being frequently linked with potential targets but manager Tony Mowbray has said that the club will not be entering the market yet.

Speaking to Lancs Live, he said finding out how much money will be available is high on Blackburn’s agenda but they will not be moving for players until they know how much money they can spend, with the budget for the summer still unknown. He said:

“That’s very high on the agenda at the moment but we have no information on that really. Obviously I won’t be flying to India. But we do need information from India regarding budgets.

“We’re at the time of year where my phone is ringing non-stop and my Head of Recruitment has his phone non-stop ringing.

“Every agent has all these players that would be brilliant for Blackburn Rovers in their opinions. The message at the moment is we don’t know the budgets. We don’t know how much money we have got to spend and so we aren’t signing anyone at the moment.

“We don’t know what the situation is and to be fair to the owners I think that is fair with their business interests and their environment at the moment is a very difficult place to be.

“We will get on with it for the moment and see what happens over the next month. The out of contract players are in your budget until the end of the season, then after that they’re not in your budget.

“Conversations will be had with those players and at this moment, I don’t know if we have a budget that can cover the salary of those players or whether we can renegotiate the salary of those players, all of those are questions.”

Blackburn look set for another season in the Championship with a late push for the top six tailing off in recent weeks. Blackburn Rovers fans, how many players do you think need to come in before next season? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

