It is time again for Charlton Athletic fans to vote on if they approve of Lee Bowyer as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Lee Bowyer’s popularity as the Charlton Athletic head coach has stayed the same. 97% of fans who voted approve of Bowyer, dropping from 98% last week. This meant that 2% of fans disapprove of him, the same as last week. 1% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Bowyer. This means he had a net approval rate of +95, down from +96 the previous week.

It has been a poor week for Lee Bowyer and Charlton Athletic. Last Tuesday, the Addicks would get a 0-0 draw with the play-off chasing Cardiff City. Charlton would not get a single shot on target during this match. Things got worse on Saturday when they lost to their South London rivals Millwall 1-0. The only goal of the game came late on when Jake Cooper was able to finish after an initial save from Dillon Phillips. Because of this, Charlton are now 18th in the Sky Bet Championship. Their next match will take place tonight with them taking on promotion-chasing Brentford.

Do you approve or disapprove of Lee Bowyer as Charlton Athletic head coach?