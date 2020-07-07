It is time again for Stoke City fans to vote on if they approve of Michael O’Neill as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Michael O’Neill’s popularity as the Stoke City head coach had dropped. 82% of fans who voted approve of O’Neill, dropping from 96% last week. This meant that 9% of fans disapprove of him, up from 4% last week. 9% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of O’Neill. This means he had a net approval rate of +73, down from +92 the previous week.

It has been a mixed week for Michael O’Neill and Stoke City. Last Tuesday, they suffered a tough 3-0 loss to fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic. A few minutes before the end of the first half, Stoke went behind due to a goal from Kieran Dowell. In the second half, they were unable to do much as a brace from Kal Naismith condemned them to a big defeat. On Saturday, they bounced back with a 4-0 win over Barnsley. They started off great with goals from Sam Vokes and Tyrese Campbell putting them 2-0 ahead in the first ten minutes. Campbell would score again before the end of the first half. The big win was sealed late on with a goal from Tom Ince.

Do you approve or disapprove of Michael O'Neill as the Stoke City head coch?