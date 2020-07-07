It is time again for Birmingham City fans to vote on if they approve of Pep Clotet as their head coach.

It is now Week 3 of the Manager Approval Ratings. This is a series where fans can vote on if they approve or disapprove of their head coach. This is then tracked week to week so we can see when managers get more popular or when the fans start to turn on them.

Last week, we saw that Pep Clotet’s popularity as the Birmingham City head coach had dropped. 57% of fans who voted approve of Clotet, dropping from 72% last week. This meant that 37% of fans disapprove of him, up from 28% last week. 5% of fans said they Don’t Know if they approved or disapproved of Clotet. This means he had a net approval rate of +20, down from +44 the previous week.

It has been a terrible week for Pep Clotet and Birmingham City. Last Wednesday, they were defeated 3-0 by the struggling Huddersfield Town. They went behind early due to a penalty kick from Karlan Grant. In the second half, goals from Frazier Campbell and Elias Kachunga sealed a big defeat for Birmingham. On Saturday, Birmingham lost 1-0 to Fulham. It seemed like they were going to get a point against the promotion-chasing side until Joshua Onomah scored late on for Fulham. This means that Birmingham are 17th in the Sky Bet Championship. Their next match will be against Swansea City with this game taking place on Wednesday.

Do you approve or disapprove of Pep Clotet as Birmingham City head coach?