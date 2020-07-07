According to a report from the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City’s talks with potential new signings are “looking promising”, but says no approach has been made for free agent midfielder Jay Spearing.

Bradford City are preparing for another season in League Two. The Bantams ended up finishing in 9th place on PPG and now, their attentions will turn to planning and recruiting for the season ahead.

Now, reports have emerged claiming that Bradford City are making progress in their efforts to bring in new faces. Talks between the club and potential new signings are said to be “looking promising”, as per the Telegraph and Argus.

However, one man who has not been approached by Bradford City is free agent midfielder Jay Spearing. The experienced Spearing is available for nothing after leaving Blackpool but it is said that he is not a player the Bantams have made a move for.

Manager Stuart McCall spoke about potential signings, revealing talks with a player had fallen through regarding wages. Speaking about the discussions, he said:

“It’s very strange as a player. There might not be anything definite at the minute but, say in a week’s time clubs get a start date and training date then it could suddenly change.

“That player who thinks he’s got three or four clubs interested in him has also got to realise that each club have got three or four targets. You don’t know how high or low you are on that list. The player may have three or four clubs interested but those clubs are also looking at another four or five for the same position.

“Obviously finances come into the picture but we really want hungry players. That’s my target as it is with Kenny (Black), Julian (Rhodes) and the club. We naturally want good players but I need the right types and characters. That’s what you try to build the team on.

“If it means someone getting £100 more elsewhere and you’d rather do that then that player won’t be for us. It’s about people who want to come and play for this club.”

