Speaking to Cheshire Live, Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has revealed that new signing Offrande Zanzala turned down two other League One clubs to make the move to Gresty Road.

As reported here on The72 last week, Crewe Alexandra snapped up ex-Derby County striker Offrande Zanzala. The newly-promoted Alex brought Zanzala in on a free transfer after his departure from Accrington Stanley.

Now, it has been revealed that Zanzala turned down the chance to join two other League One clubs.

Speaking to Cheshire Live, Crewe boss David Artell revealed the former Derby youngster could have joined other clubs for bigger money but opted to make the move to Gresty Road instead. He said:

“Accrington had an option on him but didn’t take it. I believe because of the financial implications the deal would have placed upon them. We knew that quite early but we had to wait until the 23rd until we could speak with him.

“We then had him in and we were delighted because he gave his word to us. Two other League One clubs offered more money for him. But he was true to his word I’d say, and that is commendable. He didn’t say ‘X club have offered more money and I’m going down the road’. All that shows real good character.

“We might not have a lot of money to offer but we have a hell of a lot to offer in other areas. The ones that see that embrace what we are all about.”

Zanzala, 23, only penned a one-year deal with Crewe. He will be hoping to impress in order to earn himself an extended stay with the club.

With Accrington, the striker initially joined on loan before signing on a permanent basis. In total, he netted 15 goals and laid on six assists in 66 appearances across all competitions.

Now, with a move to Crewe secured, the striker will be hoping to help fire Artell’s side to a successful first season back in League One. Crewe fans, are you happy with the signing of Zanzala? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

