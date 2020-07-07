Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Shrewsbury Town manager Sam Ricketts has said he has “no problem” with defender Aaron Pierre being linked with Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City.

As reported here on The72 earlier this summer, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City are reportedly keen on Shrewsbury Town defender Aaron Pierre. The Shrews star has been linked with a move to the Championship after an impressive season in League One.

While the links may unsettle some, one man who has no problem with the rumours is Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts. Speaking to the Shropshire Star, Ricketts has addressed the interest in Pierre. He said that the links show that Pierre and the club have done something right. He said:

“I’ve got no problem with that. It means he’s done something right as a player and we’ve done something right as a club. He’s a player we brought in last year and invested in, so it’s good that signing has worked and he’s improved.

“I want players playing well and when they do that they will attract interest. I’ve not heard or seen anything, but he’s had a very good year and he’ll have to work hard again to have another good year next year.”

Pierre, 27, was named as Shrewsbury Town’s player of the year upon the climax of the 2019/20 campaign. The centre-back played in 37 games across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Pierre joined the club from Northampton Town last summer and if any club wants to pry him out of the hands of Shrewsbury, it is said he will command a decent fee.

