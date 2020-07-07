Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his prediction ahead of the clash between West Bromwich Albion and Derby County at the Hawthorns on Wednesday evening.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has revealed that he expects the Baggies to reign supreme over the Rams in a tight encounter in which he thinks the home side will triumph 1-0.

West Brom endured a frustrating start to the resumption of the Championship season, drawing with Birmingham City and losing to promotion rivals Brentford in their first two games.

However, they have responded in brilliant style beating Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City in their last two matches and scoring seven goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Derby had their winning run ended by Nottingham Forest on Saturday when they had to settle for a 1-1 draw due to their last gasp equaliser.

Before the clash against their local rivals, the Rams had won their previous five games and are now occupying seventh place in the Championship table and are just three points outside the play-off places.

BRILLIANT RESPONSE

Prutton believes it will be a tightly fought game but has backed West Brom to come out on top. “It’s been a brilliant response to the pressure from Brentford by West Brom, who have won their last two to keep that five-point cushion,” he said.

“They are still firm favourites for automatic promotion and a win here would go a long, long way to securing their return to the Premier League.”

Derby were a little disappointing in terms of their performance against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and their winning run is over. But the way they grabbed that last-minute point still would have been huge for morale. It will be tight, but I think the Baggies sneak this one.”

This match could be a real banana skin for West Brom whose home form overall this season hasn’t been outstanding and with Derby fighting for the play-offs, the Baggies will need to be on top form to overcome their opponents.

