Wigan Athletic are in pretty dire straits and none of it is effectively their doing. After being placed into administration, the EFL were left with no option other than to issue a 12-point deduction that is actionable at the end of this season. However, there is double hope according to an article from Sky Sports.

It’s an awful state for both the club and the fans to be in. The 12-point deduction hanging over their heads is like the Sword of Damocles. The club sit under it knowing that surviving relegation isn’t an option, they need to be 13 points better off than the team in 22nd at the end of this season.

That end of the season is in five games and the team in 22nd at the moment is Middlesbrough. Neil Warnock’s side is on 44 points, just six behind Wigan. It that remains the case, Wigan stay safe but the 12 point penalty applied at the season’s end would relegate them.

Wigan’s game against QPR tomorrow will be a ‘must-win’ game; effectively they all are if the Latics are going to gain the seven points they need for this 13-point gap.

There is hope from what SkySports are reporting, though. They confirm that the administrators of the club are appealing against the deduction. Fans are urging that the deduction be suspended until full details of the events leading up to the club’s administration are uncovered and investigated.

Speaking at a press conference today, administrator Gerald Krasner said:

“I can tell you all that the initial appeal has already been made by our solicitors and we have until Friday this week to put in a substantive defence as to why the 12 points should not be deducted.”

In other news, Wigan Warriors Rugby League club, who share the DW Stadium with the Latics, has issued a statement on the club website stating their intention to take over the club:

“Our intention is to identify other investors quickly and start due diligence on the football club with the intention of making a bid in due course. We have made the Administrators aware of our interest and hope to explore this with them further over the days ahead.”

As it stands now, the 12-point deduction is in place and it will be Friday before anything else is disclosed in this matter.

Should Wigan Athletic have their 12-point deduction suspended for the time being?