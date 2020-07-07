Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham is set to move to Borussia Dortmund but the move has been placed “on hold” according to Birmingham Live.

Sky in Germany have claimed that the deal won’t be completed until after the Championship season has been completed due to travel restrictions in place.

There are still around two weeks left of the season for Birmingham City and with Bellingham needing to complete a medical with the German club, this isn’t possible at present.

The 17-year-old is unable to fly over to Dortmund due to strict Coronavirus quarantine rules still in place with the UK having implemented a 14-day quarantine rule for people entering the country.

This would means that if Bellingham was due to travel from Birmingham to Dortmund for a medical and to pen a contract, he would have to quarantine for 14 days upon his return.

Birmingham City are unwilling to allow this to happen as it would mean the teenager would then miss their remaining games and with the Blues still not completely safe from relegation, although it appears unlikely, they don’t want to risk losing their star player for the final five games.

There have been reports that a deal has “been done” although this is thought to be wide of the mark with discussions over the transfer fee also believed to not be accurate.

Reports of a £20million fee are wide of the mark with a more accurate figure closer to £30million for the teenage prodigy who has proven himself to be one of the best young prospects in the Championship this season.

Although the move has seemingly been put on hold for now, it appears it will only be a matter of time before his departure from his boyhood club will be confirmed.

Will Jude Bellingham be a huge loss for Birmingham City?