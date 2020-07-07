Leeds United Journalist Graham Smyth has claimed that the goalkeeping departure of Kiko Casilla this summer “is likely” in a Q and A reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Casilla hasn’t featured since being found guilty of racial abuse towards on-loan Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko and has since been replaced between the sticks by Illan Meslier.

Leeds will need to ensure they prepare for transfer incomings as well as outgoings, particularly if they win promotion to the Premier League and it is thought that Casilla could be on his way to the exit door according to Smyth.

Illan Meslier has established himself as the club’s number one goalkeeper since Casilla’s ban and there has been speculation linking the Whites with possible goalkeeping additions further questioning Casilla’s long-term future at the club.

Journalist Smyth was asked: “What are the feelings around Kiko at the club, has he been training ahead of his ban coming to an end in a couple of games time? Do you think he’ll come back into the side? And if not, do you think he’ll be making a move in the summer?”

His response to this was: “I cannot see Meslier being displaced by Casilla at such a delicate point in the season. It would surprise me greatly, not just because Meslier has been solid enough, but because of the baggage now attached to the Spaniard.”

“Bielsa said on Saturday that Leeds pay dearly for every distraction and that, I believe, is what Casilla would be given the events of this season. I think a summer move is likely.”

It does appear as though Casilla’s days at Elland Road could be numbered if suggestions from Smyth are anything to go by and with Leeds looking favourites for automatic promotion, a more experienced stopper could be one of the arrivals at the club.

Should Leeds United sell Kiko Casilla this summer?