Hull City have agreed a deal to sign Chamois Niortais forward Thibaut Vion, according to Get French Football News.

The Tigers are looking to land the Frenchman on a two-year deal.

Vion, who is 26 years old, is out of contract at Ligue 2 side Chamois Niortais and is expected to move on this summer.

Hull have identified him as a target and his ability to play different positions makes him an attractive proposition to Grant McCann’s side.

Vion has spent the past three years with Chamois Niortais, making 82 appearances in all competitions for them.

The ex-France Under-20 international started his career at Metz and was snapped up by FC Porto at the age of 17. He went onto become a key player for the Portuguese giants’ B team but never made a senior appearance for them.

Instead, Porto decided to sell him back to Metz in 2014 and he spent three years back at the French top flight side, one of which he spent out on loan at Belgian outfit Royal Football Club Seraing.

Chamois Niortais signed him three years ago and he has been a regular for them since his move there. Their former defender Julian Dacosta has just left for Coventry City and Vion could join him in moving to the Championship.

Hull are currently battling for their lives in the second tier and are currently in 21st position with five games left to play. Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped them planning for next season with Vion in their sights.

