Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Blades boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that midfielder Ravel Morrison has left the South Yorkshire club and was quite blunt in doing so. However, after recent revelations, this begs the question of whether loan club Middlesbrough will make a move for him.

Morrison was highly thought of when progressing through the ranks at Old Trafford as a youngster, drawing praise from Sir Alex Ferguson. A storied career has seen him move from United to West Ham, released by the Hammers and picked up by Lazio before a loan in Mexico and time in Sweden with Ostersund.

It was from there that Sheffield United picked him up on a free transfer last summer. It didn’t work out for him with the Blades and he only made four appearances before a loan out to Middlesbrough in January this year.

When asked about him, a typically blunt Chris Wilder replied: “I’m not interested in talking about him. That decision was made. He was here for the first half of the season and now he’s at another one [club].”

That club is, of course, Middlesbrough where he has made just three appearances whilst on loan from the Blades. However, there are signs that new boss Neil Warnock wants to keep him there.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Warnock said: “I actually had a chat with him on Friday about certain things. He has a big decision in his life to make I think in the next six months.”

Continuing on from this, Warnock elaborated on things by adding:

“Somebody with that ability shouldn’t be messing about from club to club, should he? When I look at Taarabt at QPR, when I had Taarabt it was a similar situation. I don’t think his ability is in question, I think Ravel has got to brush up on other parts because it would be a waste if he couldn’t get a regular place somewhere and display his ability, within a team structure not just as an individual.“

That opportunity to display his ability in a team structure could come sooner rather than later what with Sheffield United having let him go. It would be a surprise if Boro did go in for him.

Should Middlesbrough go for free agent Ravel Morrison?