Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler could be in line for a shock appointment as Birmingham City manager according to Birmingham Live.

Fowler is believed to be interested in taking over the reins at St. Andrews as the Midlands club search for a replacement to current boss Pep Clotet who has confirmed he will be leaving at the end of the season.

Fowler has been in charge of Brisbane Roar in Australia and had spent just over a year with the A League side before confirming his departure last month as he revealed he wanted to be closer to his family.

The 45-year-old is not believed to have yet been approached by Birmingham although he is currently the favourite with some bookmakers to become their new manager.

Fowler has won the A League’s Coach of the Month award for January and February before the coronavirus pandemic saw the league suspended – with Roar occupying fourth in the table.

The legendary striker enjoyed a stellar career with Liverpool, Leeds United and Manchester City and will undoubtedly go down as one of the best strikers in the Premier League era.

The Liverpudlian is still very much at the beginning of his managerial career but with his enthusiasm, hunger and wealth of playing experience he may be a wise choice for Blues.

The Midlands side have endured turbulent times in recent years with managerial departures and off the field financial issues and they will surely be looking to make the right appointment at the club as they aim to bring stability to their ranks.

Would Robbie Fowler be a good managerial appointment for Birmingham City?