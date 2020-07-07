Bristol City parted ways with manager Lee Johnson last week and there are a host of names being considered for the vacancy with Swansea City boss Steve Cooper the latest name to be linked according to TeamTalk.

Johnson had been manager of the Championship club for four years but their form has tapered off in recent weeks and have lost all four games since the restart of the season. This has seen them slip to 12th in the table and fall out of the play-off reckoning.

A source close to Bristol City has said: “The club know they need to get this right. The new man will have backing but will also have to deliver quickly.”

Cooper has been at the Swansea helm since the summer of 2019 and has a three-year contract with the club.

Cooper isn’t the only name being considered by the Robins with former Middlesbrough managers Tony Pulis and Aitor Karanka also in the running according to reports.

It is believed that both Pulis and Karanka would want significant backing in terms of transfer funds as they think City have a great chance of making the step up to the Premier League albeit that would seem more likely to happen next season at this stage.

Coventry chief Mark Robins is also an option, having previously been on the club’s list of targets and having led the Midlands club to promotion from League One to the Championship.

Bristol City are currently nine points adrift of the play-off places with five games remaining and it looks a huge order for them to now stake a claim for a top six place following their recent dismal form.

