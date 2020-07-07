Leeds United are set to seal the multi-million pound signing of Manchester City winger Jack Harrison this month according to Football Insider.

Harrison has been on loan at Elland Road for the past two seasons and is now on the verge of a permanent deal once the summer transfer window opens.

There is a meeting set to take place on Thursday between Premier League shareholders to confirm whether the transfer window will open on 27 July and close on 5/6 October.

Should these dates be clarified then Leeds could seal the signing of Harrison as soon as the end of this month.

There is a clause in the loan contract of the winger which allows the Yorkshire giants to buy him permanently and this looks ‘very likely’ to go ahead if they can win promotion to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract with Manchester City but with him not being in Pep Guardiola’s plans there is a strong likelihood that he will be making the move to Leeds.

City have a huge array of attacking talent in wide areas with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez and Harrison is unlikely to feature within their first-team in the near future.

Harrison has shown great form for Leeds this season and has started all 41 of their Championship games, scoring six goals as well as supplying eight assists in that time.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa is a huge admirer of the winger and believes he has undoubted quality and the potential to become a top Premier League player in the future.

Would Jack Harrison be a good permanent signing for Leeds United?