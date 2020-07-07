Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe loaned Blackburn Rovers defender Scott Wharton for Bury in the 2018/19 season.

As the Pilgrims boss scours the transfer market for potential signings this summer, could he try and reunite with the youngster at Home Park?

Plymotuth are gearing up for League One next season after their promotion and are in need of some reinforcements.

Wharton, who is 22 years old, would be ideal for them as he would bolster their defensive options.

Blackburn also may want to loan him out to a side in League One to further aid his development.

Wharton spent the last campaign on loan at Northampton Town and made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Cobblers, playing a key part in Keith Curle’s sides’ promotion from League Two.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Ewood Park and has made nine appearances for their first-team in all competitions so far in his career. He has also had loan spells away at Cambridge United and Lincoln City.

Ryan Lowe signed him for Bury two years ago and was part of the Shakers’ side who won the fourth tier title in 2019.

These are exciting times for Plymouth and they will be looking forward to next season. Wharton should be targeted by the Pilgrims but there could be other clubs interested in him after his performances for Northampton.

