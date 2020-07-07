Leicester City are joining West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion in the race to sign Wigan Athletic ace Antonee Robinson according to The Mirror.

The Foxes are looking to acquire competition for current first-choice full-back Ben Chilwell and see Robinson as an ideal back-up to the England international.

Robinson was close to joining Italian giants AC Milan in January but a heart issue which was found in his medical meant the deal failed to materialise and he remained at the Latics.

The USA international has been impressive this season for a struggling Wigan side who announced last week that they have entered administration.

Robinson is believed to be valued at around £10million but due to the need for Wigan to recoup funds to aid their financial woes, he could be available for a cut-price figure of around £1.5million.

The 22-year-old was previously at Everton but they sold him to Wigan for around £2million last summer and he has since gone from strength to strength for the Championship side.

Leicester will face competition for his signature from West Ham and West Brom who are both reportedly keen to sign Robinson.

A lot may depend on which division both clubs find themselves in come the end of the season and if West Ham want a realistic chance of signing him they surely must maintain their Premier League status.

Robinson could favour a move to West Brom if they win promotion as he would be more likely to gain first-team football than at Leicester whilst still making the step-up to the top-flight.

