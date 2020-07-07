Port Vale are resigned to losing defender Nathan Smith on a free transfer, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

He is out of contract at Vale Park now and is weighing up options from the Championship and League One.

Vale boss John Askey has admitted defeat in their attempts to keep him: “We have to move on. We don’t want to be left where Nathan signs for somebody else and somebody else gets away from us.

“So, at the moment I am just resigned that Nathan is going to go elsewhere. We have to try to find somebody who can come in and do a similar sort of job.”

Smith, who is 23 years old, is a product of the Vale academy and has become a key player for them since making his first-team debut in August 2016. He has made just under 200 appearances, chipping in with 10 goals along the way.

The Stafforshire-born defender also had loan spells at Stafford Rangers and Torquay United as a youngster.

He is hoping that his impressive past few seasons for Port Vale will result in clubs sniffing around him this summer.

Vale are hoping to push into the promotion picture in League Two next season so losing Smith will be a blow. However, if they can find a decent replacement there is no reason why they can’t compete for promotion.

They have tied down the likes of Mark Cullen, Shaun Brisley and David Amoo on new deals for next term.



