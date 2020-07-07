Speaking to The Northern Echo , Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock discussed the club’s need for ‘restructure’ and said that from a fan perspective the season has been ‘dire’.

Middlesbrough sit in 22nd in the Championship table. They are third from bottom, and have just five games to save their season.

Since Neil Warnock took over from Jonathan Woodgate, his side has won one and lost two. They face Millwall on Wednesday evening in what is looking increasingly like a must-win game.

The Boro boss admitted that it doesn’t look good for the Teessiders on the surface, but he knows what he has to do to succeed and keep the team in the second tier.

“From the fans’ (perspective), I would imagine it’s pretty dire for them if I’m honest, looking at the league table,” he said. “With what’s going off around the country, it’s not a happy time.

“But I’ve got to put smiles on their faces in the next five games. Over the next couple of weeks, we’ve got to do that by wanting to do it that little bit more and getting the right results. Then, after that, I think the club needs restructuring.”

The ‘restructuring’ element may be in reference to Warnock’s recent comments that the squad is lopsided. There are lots of midfield options with the likes of Howson, Clayton, Saville, Tavernier, McNair, and Wing at their disposal, but there isn’t a plethora of defensive and attacking options.

Not only is the squad in need of a restructure but possibly the recruitment model too. The players signed in the summer are all not in the first-team picture and haven’t had a part to play for the majority of the campaign.

Anfernee Dijksteel, Marc Bola, Marcus Browne, and Tomas Mejias all arrived at the start of the season, but both Bola and Browne were shipped out on loan to League One and Dijsteel and Mejias have rarely been used.