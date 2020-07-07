Tom Carroll is a free agent and will be weighing up his options this summer.

The midfielder left Championship side Swansea City by mutual consent at the end of January.

Carroll, who is 28 years old, would be a shrewd signing on a free transfer for a Football League side over the coming months.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk managed him at Swansea City and should target a move for him on a free this summer.

Carroll would be ideal for the Yorkshire side as he is experienced and would inject some more quality into their ranks.

He was tipped for a bright future in his early career and was an England Under-21 international. Injuries have affected him over recent campaigns and he could do with getting back on track at a club like Wednesday.

The Watford-born midfielder rose up through the youth ranks at Spurs before making 56 appearances for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from the London club at Leyton Orient, Derby County, QPR and Swansea.

The Swans signed him on a permanent basis in January 2017 for £4.5 million and he was a regular for the Welsh outfit before the middle of last season when he was loaned out to Aston Villa.

Monk will be eager to bring in some players this summer, especially with Sheffield Wednesday losing a few with contracts expiring. Carroll is a player he has worked with before and should link up again with at Hillsborough.

Have a go at our Sheffield Wednesday quiz! Can you name all 10 players?

Should SWFC target Carroll?