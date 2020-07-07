Steve Seddon is due to return to Birmingham City at the expiration of his Portsmouth loan spell.

Pompey will be playing in League One again next season after losing to Oxford United on penalties last night.

Seddon, who is 22 years old, joined Kenny Jackett’s side in the January transfer window and impressed during his time at Fratton Park.

However, he is due to return to St. Andrew’s now and still has a year left on his contract with the Championship outfit.

Birmingham face a decision to make on his long-term future at the club over the coming months. His situation could depend on who their new manager will be, with Pep Clotet leaving at the end of the current campaign.

Seddon finds it hard to nail down a regular spot at Birmingham with left-back Kristian Pederson being a consistent performer.

It could be the case that he is used as competition/back-up for next term, or loaned out or sold if he is not part of the new boss’ plans.

Seddon joined Birmingham six years ago as a youngster from fellow second tier side Reading and has since made just five appearances for the Blues’ first-team in all competitions.

Prior to his loan to Pompey, he had also tasted regular senior football at stints with Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon.

Seddon is a decent option for Birmingham to have in their squad, but with his contract expiring this time next year they have a decision to make on him.

In other Birmingham news, The72 picked out an updated five potential candidates for their managerial position.

What should BCFC do with Seddon next season?