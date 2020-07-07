Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt played alongside Neal Eardley at Blackpool during his playing days.

His ex-teammate has now been released by Lincoln City so could he move for him on a free transfer?

Bolton are gearing up for their upcoming League Two campaign and will be desperate to gain an immediate promotion next term. Eardley helped Lincoln win the fourth tier title two years ago so knows what it takes to get out of that division.

Eardley, who is 31 years old, fits the bill for the Trotters. He is experienced and would add more know-how to their defensive backline.

The Wales international will be weighing up his options over the coming months and may be tempted by a move to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Eardley has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date and could be a man in demand in the lower leagues this summer.

The right-back and Evatt played for Blackpool as they won promotion to the Premier League under Ian Holloway in 2010. He spent four years at Bloomfield Road, one which included the season in the top flight where he played 31 times.

Eardley has also previously played for the likes of Oldham Athletic, Birmingham City, Leyton Orient, Hibernian, Northampton and Lincoln.

He had been on the books at Sincil Bank for the past three campaigns but was on released on their retained list after the conclusion of the League One season.

In other Bolton news, they are set to sign prolific striker Eoin Doyle, as covered by The72.

Should Bolton target Eardley?