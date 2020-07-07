Coventry City are ‘preparing to beef up their attack’ in preparation for the Championship, as per a report by Coventry Live.

The Sky Blues have already signed Gustavo Hamer and Julien Dacosta from PEC Zwolle and Chamois Niortais and could set their sights on bringing in some attacking signings now.

Coventry currently have Matt Godden, Maxime Biamou and Amadou Bakayoko as their striking options going into the second tier, but are hoping to bring in some more fire power going forward.

Only Godden out of the above three of the above players has played in the Championship before, with him making five appearances for Scunthorpe United in the 2010/11 season.

The signings of Hamer and Dacosta are exciting ones for Coventry despite them both coming in as unknown quantities from abroad.

Dacosta, who used to play for Marseille, penned a three-year deal with the Sky Blues and the move was announced yesterday. Mark Robins was delighted to get it over the line and told their official club website: “We’re very pleased to welcome Julien to the Club. He’s a pacy and powerful defender, who also brings attacking attributes to the side. Predominantly a right-back, Julien is versatile and can also play left-back too.

“Julien is a player we’ve been monitoring for some time now and has been linked with other sides as well, so we’re pleased to secure his signature and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

It will be interesting to see who Coventry bring in next as it appears they are looking to bring in talent from all over Europe.

One player who won’t be joining is midfielder Liam Walsh, who spent last season on with Robins’ side, as he has signed a new deal with Bristol City, as covered by The72.



Are you happy with the first two signings, Coventry fans?