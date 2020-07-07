Bristol Rovers are ‘close to securing’ a deal for defender Max Ehmer, as detailed on Bristol Live‘s Q and A with journalist Sam Frost (at 14.57).

The Pirates are not expecting any imminent announcement of signings but are still hopeful of sealing deals for Ehmer, Jack Baldwin and Josh Grant.

Ehmer, who is 28 years old, is out of contract at Gillingham now and the Gas are hoping to poach him away from their fellow League One side.

The German-born centre-back’s deal with Steve Evans’ side has now expired and they are yet to offer him a new one. He has played for the Gills for the past six seasons in the third tier, making 221 appearances in all competitions.

Ehmer started his career at QPR at the age of 11 and rose up through the youth ranks with the London side. He went onto play just once for the Hoops’ first-team after being loaned out to the likes of Yeovil Town, Preston North End, Stevenage and Carlisle United.

Gillingham loaned him in 2014 and made the move permanent a year later, which became the first time Ehmer left QPR for good in his career.

Bristol Rovers are expecting a busy summer as Ben Garner gears up for his first full campaign in charge there. Ehmer would be a shrewd signing for them if they can get the deal over the line and would bolster their defence.

In other Gas news, The72 picked out five players they could sign to replace Ollie Clarke, who has left the club for Mansfield Town.



Will Bristol Rovers land Ehmer?