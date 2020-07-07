Swindon Town are ‘still trying hard’ to sign Rotherham United striker Jerry Yates, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Robins are eager to bring the forward back to the County Ground after his impressive past season on loan there.

Yates, who is 23 years old, scored 14 goals to help Swindon gain promotion to League One.

He has recently signed a new one-year at the New York Stadium, but that is not to say he won’t be available at the right price.

Yates is a product of the Millers’ academy and has made 52 appearances for their first-team so far in his career, scoring five times. He has also had loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at Hailway Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town and Carlisle United in the past.

Yates was a hit at Swindon and bringing him back to the club this summer would be a statement of intent by Richie Wellens’ side.

They are gearing up for their return to League One after a three-year absence and will be eager to get the ball rolling of their summer recruitment to start planning for it.

They are set to be dealt a blow with Eoin Doyle poised to join Bolton Wanderers. He formed a great partnership up front with Yates last season and fired 26 goals in all competitions.

Nevertheless, Wellens’ men have managed to secure a new contract with midfielder Jordan Lyden, as covered by The72.



