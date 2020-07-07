Bristol City and Lee Johnson went their separate ways at the weekend after the Robins 4th, consecutive defeat. That left them floundering in the race for the playoffs and, with five games left, somewhat rudderless. Names have been mentioned as in the running, the latest of those names being former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss Aitor Karanka according to a news round-up from the Hartlepool Mail.

The former Real Madrid assistant manager has been out work since leaving Forest in mid-January 2019 after 52 games in charge. Before that he had three-and-a-half season tenure on Teesside as Middlesbrough boss. It was a tenure where he was in charge for 169 games, returning a decent average of 1.66 points-per-match.

The Hartlepool Mail report that he has come into the reckoning for the Bristol City job with some online bookmakers offering odds of 4/1 on him being appointed at Ashton Gate. He is not seen as the favourite with Chris Hughton and Michael Flynn still ahead in the running.

An appointment will be needed quickly, but it is looking more than likely to be an appointment based on a rebuild and repair for next season. Those four, consecutive defeats have dropped the Robins to 12th in the table on 55 points.

The dropped points from those defeats have also left them adrift in the race for the playoffs. They are currently nine points behind 6th placed Cardiff City and, with only five games left, you would say that a realistic chance of making the playoffs is over for this season.

Would Aitor Karanka be the right choice for Bristol City?