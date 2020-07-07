Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that midfielder Ravel Morrison, on loan with Middlesbrough, has left the club.

Middlesbrough brought midfielder Ravel Morrison in on loan in the January transfer window in an effort to add some more creativity to their ranks. He linked up with Boro after struggling to make an impact with Sheffield United and now, an update on his future with the Blades has emerged.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has moved to confirm that Morrison has officially left the Blades. Wilder confirmed the news when speaking to the Sheffield Star in a brief comment about the Middlesbrough loan man. He said:

“Ravel has left the football club. He’s at another club.

“I’m not interested in talking about him. That decision was made. He was here for the first half of the season and now he’s at another one.”

The former QPR loan favourite only managed four appearances for Sheffield United, laying on one assist in the process. Since signing for Middlesbrough on loan, Morrison has played in just three games for the club, being an unused sub on eight occasions.

With Morrison’s departure from Sheffield United being confirmed, he will be available on a free transfer this summer. Having jumped from club to club in recent years, Morrison will be hoping he can settle at his next club and press on with his career.

