Speaking to El Intransigente, Racing Club playmaker Matias Zaracho has said that he is “not in a hurry” to leave the club this summer amid links with a move to Leeds United.

As covered here on The72 earlier this move, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been linked with a raid on his home country. Racing Club’s young attacking star Matias Zaracho has been linked with the Whites, with Transfermaekrt valuing him at £14m.

Amid the links with Leeds United, Zaracho has now moved to comment on the rumours. Speaking to El Intransigente, the 22-year-old playmaker said he is in no hurry to leave Racing Club. He said:

“I’m not in a hurry in that regard [to leave the club]. I always come across fans on the court and on the street. I speak as if I have known him all my life. They always give me good advice and I listen to it, then it’s up to me to take it or not. But I always try to listen to the other person and what they think about me or about the club.

“I know the club like the back of my hand, from a very young age. I know from the prop to the last one who works in Racing. I come to the club, I greet everyone and that is what makes you very happy. Let people love you and appreciate you.”

Zaracho has been with Racing Club his entire career. He came through the Argentinian team’s youth academy and at just 22 has gone on to play 91 times for their senior side. Zaracho has netted 11 goals and laid on 10 assists for Racing Club. He mainly plays in attacking midfield but has featured in central midfield and on the right-wing at times as well.

