Ipswich Town are thinking long term in this football downtime, choosing to extend yet more contracts in the first team, with one notable exception.

Midfielder Jon Nolan, the most notable remnant of the Paul Hurst era, and Gargantuan ‘Keeper Tomas Holy, signed just last summer from Gillingham have both had contract options taken up today, which follows the news of young centre-half Luke Woolfenden’s new deal last week, and previous good news on a deal for Armando Dobra amongst others.

However, Talented midfielder Flynn Downes, 21 is the most notable absence from the announcement list, although general manager Lee O’Neill has highlighted the lack of need, what with Downes being contracted until 2022 at present.

The worry, as always, is that today brought yet more news of interest in the combative ball-player, with London seeming to feature in his suitors, the most recent being Crystal Palace, whose sporting director (Dougie Freedman) is known to have taken in Ipswich’s match against Blackpool in February.

Other than potential departures, there seems to be little substance to the most recent player links, Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke being likely to command a fee, and Swindon’s Eoin Doyle being likely idle journalism, although the striker is reputedly looking to leave the Wiltshire club, and as for the “Portuguese starlet” Gonçalo Tabuaço? The young ‘keeper is unlikely to top Lambert’s recruitment list, especially with two highly-rated youths in Harry (son of Richard) Wright, 21, and Adam (son of his father) Pryzbek, 20, both close to the first team set up.

