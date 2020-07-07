Speaking to Hampshire Live, Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has said that Barnsley loanee Cameron McGeehan was left “inconsolable” after missing a penalty in Pompey’s play-off shootout defeat to Oxford United.

Portsmouth have been condemned to another season in League One after losing to Oxford United on penalties in their play-off semi-final.

The two sides played out two tightly contested games, finishing 2-1 on aggregate after a pair of 1-1 draws. It ended up being only penalties that could split Portsmouth and Oxford, with Cameron McGeehan seeing his spot-kick saved by Simon Eastwood.

The U’s went on to win the shootout 5-4, with Cameron Brannagan firing home the decisive spot-kick. Oxford will now face Wycombe Wanderers in the final after they overcame Fleetwood Town.

Now, after the defeat, Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett discussed McGeehan, who he said was “inconsolable”. Speaking to Hampshire Live, Jackett praised the Barnsley loanee for his performances while on loan at Fratton Park, saying:

“At the moment he’s inconsolable. Obviously it’s one penalty out of 10 with nine successful ones so he’ll feel that.



“Similarly football is about how he gets over that. He’s been a good player for us, especially in these two games. He’s been a good teammate and somebody that’s given everything he’s got for the cause.

“It’s hard to take. The players gave everything they’ve got and similar to last year in tight games couldn’t find the moments or the moments didn’t go for us.”

In 15 appearances for Portsmouth, McGeehan scored two goals and laid on one assist. He impressed while on loan away from Barnsley and will now return to his parent club.

