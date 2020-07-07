As per a report from the Daily Mail, Championship trio Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Bristol City are keen on Austrian midfielder Stefan Schwab.

Championship clubs are already starting to turn their attention to recruiting for the 2019/20 campaign. Now, it has emerged that three Championship sides will consider signing a free agent midfielder this summer.

Second-tier trio Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Bristol City are all reportedly keen on Austrian midfielder Stefan Schwab. The 29-year-old will be available on a free transfer this summer, with his current deal with Rapid Vienna set to expire this summer.

Blackburn, QPR and Bristol City are not the only sides keen on Schwab this summer. Clubs from Germany and Italy are said to have been alerted to his availability and given his form this season, it is unsurprising to see why.

With Rapid Vienna, Schwab has netted nine goals and laid on 10 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions. Schwab is the captain of Rapid and has been with the club since 2014 when he signed from Admira Wacker. In total, the midfielder has notched up 251 appearances for the club, scoring an impressive 51 goals and laying on 51 assists in the process.

Schwab is yet to test himself outside of Austria and he is reportedly interested in moving to England this summer.

Given his impressive goalscoring record from central midfield, Schwab could prove to be a shrewd bit of business for any Championship side this summer.

