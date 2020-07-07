Tranmere Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager with Micky Mellon leaving for Dundee United. Here are five potential candidates for the job-

Nigel Adkins- He is available after leaving Hull City at the end of last season. The experienced boss started his playing career at Tranmere and could be tempted by a return to Prenton Park.

John McGreal- The current Colchester United boss also played for the Whites as a player. He guided the U’s to the League Two play-offs this past season and would be ideal to lead his former club into that league next term.

Robbie Fowler- The ex-Liverpool and Leeds United striker is eager to get an opportunity as a manager in England. He has most recently managed in Australia with A-League side Brisbane Roar. Could Tranmere offer him a chance this summer?

Paul Hurst- He has a point to prove with recent stints at Ipswich Town and Scunthorpe United not working out. The 45-year-old did well at both Grimsby Town and Shrewsbury Town and is an option for Tranmere to consider to replace Mellon.

Gary Bowyer- Bradford City parted company with him earlier this year and he may be considered. He guided Blackpool to promotion from a League Two three years ago so knows what it takes to get a club out of that league. The Scotsman has also got experience of managing in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers. He may be interested in the Tranmere opening as he searches for his next job.





Sad to see Mellon go, TRFC fans?