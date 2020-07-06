Leeds United fell on their feet with Ben White, Pontus Jansson’s replacement after the towering Swede left during last summer for Brentford. Jansson was a full international; White had last turned out for Peterborough United in League One. There was very little you could say about Ben White that could measure up against Jansson. Very little, indeed.

However, White’s displays at Elland Road this season have shown that actions speak louder than words. The 22-year-old Poole-born youngster has been something of a revelation for the West Yorkshire outfit. He arrived as an unknown and has slowly gone about his business and in doing so has proved himself to be one of the most accomplished defenders in English football’s second-tier competition.

Yet, such progression is not free and the price that Leeds United will have to pay is that Ben White has likely priced himself out of the Whites price range. His development under Marcelo Bielsa’s guidance has brought the likes of Liverpool and both Manchester outfits looking.

And they are right to look as well. Ben White has played every minute of every game of Leeds United’s season. He’s been a key component in their push for promotion this season. So key, in fact, that Leeds United fans have long been pushing for the club to sign him.

Phil Hay, answering a fan’s comment on his pre-match, Athletic post-bag for the Blackburn game addresses this urging to bring White onboard. Hay said of this urging that it would be: “tough to sign him though. Really tough. He’s going to be seriously sought after. But it’s not impossible afterwards.”

Hay then goes on to add that United are looking for alternatives to him for next season adding that: “they [Leeds] want to cover their back but he’s very much on the list as top target if it was doable.”

In fairness, Leeds United signing Ben White on a permanent basis would be the stuff of dreams. Like dreams though, all that Leeds United fans can do is close their eyes and hope.

