From start to finish, Jean-Kevin Augustin’s time at Leeds United has been an unmitigated disaster. Such is the scale of that disaster that the Whites want out of a transfer obligation but it is going to cost them dearly says Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey.

Augustin came to Elland Road via a loan from Red Bull Leipzig and a disastrous half-season loan back in France with glamour club AS Monaco. Leipzig and Monaco had agreed to end the agreement early only for Leeds to then pipe up with their interest in the powerful Frenchman.

His time at Elland Road has been spare indeed, just 48 minutes split between three substitute appearances before a hamstring injury struck and forced the French striker into rehabilitation.

The Covid-19 lockdown couldn’t have come at a better time for Augustin who fought back to fitness and showed himself in good shape. However, something obviously wasn’t right and, despite being fit and training, Leeds decided not to push for his loan to be extended until the end of the current season.

It would have been a mere formality to do that. Instead, Augustin is back at Leipzig and Leeds United are looking to renege on an obligation to buy him upon Premier League promotion. That hasn’t gone down well with Leipzig who were said ready to take legal recourse.

However, referencing ‘a recruitment source’, Football Insider’s Veysey writes that Leeds “are expected to have to to pay a major penalty payment” in order not sign Augustin that is “likely to stretch into multi-millions of pounds.”

Even though having to pay that £multi-million penalty clause would smart, it would be better than being obliged to pay a reported £18million balance that would have been the cost of the full obligation.

Leeds United and Augustin - unmitigated disaster or just bad luck?